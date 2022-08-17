Swinney comments on Xavier Thomas's injury

Following Clemson’s final full scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium, head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media and commented on Xavier Thomas’s injury.

The fifth-year senior defensive end was injured in last Saturday’s scrimmage, and Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin told reporters Monday afternoon that Thomas will be out four to six weeks with the foot injury.

When asked about Thomas’s injury Wednesday, Swinney said he doesn’t envision him “missing a whole lot of time.”

“He’s just got a foot injury, and he’ll be back, hopefully, I don’t see him missing a whole lot of time,” Swinney said. “But he’s certainly going to miss Georgia Tech, and we’ll go from there. But he’s doing good. He was fired up yesterday, ready to go. So, he had a great camp, and he’s going to have a great year. Just a little setback for him, that’s all.”

Thomas underwent surgery Monday and wrote via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he had a “great surgery.”

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Thomas was credited with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

The Florence, S.C., native enters 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,333 snaps over 46 games (19 starts).

