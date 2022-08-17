Swinney gives post-scrimmage update on health status of his team

The Clemson football team held its final full scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium.

Following the scrimmage, head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media and gave an update on the health status of his team.

“Good day. Got done what we needed to get done,” Swinney said. “I don’t think anybody got hurt. We’ve got some guys that we put on a pitch count a little bit today, a couple guys that we held. We’re trending in a good spot, so I’m thankful, because there ain’t but one way to get ready — you’ve got to go play. It is what it is. You’ve got to practice tough to be tough. So, we’re in a good spot. Really like where our team is health wise.”

Swinney announced last week that freshman cornerback Myles Oliver had a shoulder injury and would subsequently be out for the season. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Troy Stellato is out for the season with a torn ACL, while fifth-year senior defensive end Xavier Thomas underwent surgery Monday after suffering a foot injury in last Saturday’s scrimmage and is expected to miss four to six weeks with his injury.

Otherwise, Swinney says the Tigers are in a good spot right now from a health standpoint.

“We’ve got two guys that are out — Myles Oliver, who came in here hurt, and he’s going to redshirt most likely, and then Troy, who is doing pretty good. Those are the two guys out for the long term,” Swinney said. “XT’s doing great. He’ll be back, hopefully, in a short amount of time.

“Other than that, everybody’s really in a good spot, trending in a good spot, so hopefully we can continue to get a little love there. But we’re as healthy as we’ve been in a long time, so I’m pretty pleased with that.”

