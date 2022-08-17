Swinney Wednesday Scrimmage Report

Football

August 17, 2022

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes where his team is after the second full scrimmage of camp.

Wednesday at Death Valley Swinney gave the latest on the scrimmage, injuries, the battle at QB and much more.

Watch coach Swinney’s comments on TCITV:

