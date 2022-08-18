Clemson ‘favorite school’ of talented Tar Heel State receiver

Dabo Swinney’s program piques the interest of this talented athlete from the Tar Heel State, who already has a handful of major offers in tow.

Forest Hills High School (Marshville, N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder – a 6-foot, 192-pound rising sophomore in the 2025 class – is very high on Clemson.

“Clemson’s actually my favorite school,” Bolder said in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider. “I’ve seen it on the media, and I like the coaching staff. I can kind of tell that I would be able to get along with them a lot, and I just like the whole environment of Clemson.”

Bolder hasn’t been able to visit Clemson before, but asked if that’s something he would like to do, he said, “Oh, yes sir.”

“I’ve always liked them because they were a good program,” Bolder explained, regarding his affinity for the Tigers. “They just produce talent year by year and it’s a lot of NFL talent that comes from Clemson. So, that would be a school I would like to attend.”

NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Duke, South Carolina, UNC Charlotte, Liberty and Campbell have all offered Bolder, who has visited NC State a lot and said he’s feeling the most love from the Wolfpack at this early stage of his recruitment.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said of the recruiting process. “The season’s rolling around, so I’m just ready for that. I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to get recruited. I’m glad I got recruited. It’s a big help to my mom and dad, and my coaches.”

As a freshman last season, Bolder recorded 10 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He’s an outside receiver right now, in addition to playing safety on defense and serving as a return man on special teams, but expects to end up being a slot receiver at the next level.

What will Bolder bring to the table for whichever college team he suits up for in the future?

“They’ll definitely be getting strength. That’s one of my strongest attributes,” he said. “Speed – I’m running a 4.5 right now. I’m a very coachable kid. They’ll just be getting an overall good athlete, a good person in general, someone good to be around.”

As a receiver, Bolder enjoys watching and tries to model his game after former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

“I like how he uses his hands,” Bolder said of Chase. “He’s very physical. He knows how to catch the ball.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming college football season, Bolder said he’s planning to attend games at in-state schools NC State, North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest.

–Photo courtesy of Jerel Bolder on Twitter (@JerelXB4)

