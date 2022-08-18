Clemson-South Carolina baseball rivalry just got spicier with Lee going to Gamecocks

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Clemson head coach Monte Lee will be coaching for the Tigers’ rival next season.

With South Carolina baseball assistant Chad Caillet retiring, Lee is joining the staff at South Carolina, TCI has confirmed.

Earlier this summer, Jonathan French, Dylan Brewer and Ricky Williams all transferred to South Carolina after Lee was fired by Clemson. TCI has confirmed that at the time of the transfers, the former Tigers did not know that Lee would land at South Carolina.

Lee served as Clemson’s head coach for the last seven seasons before being relieved of his duties in late May after the Tigers missed out on the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. He compiled a 242-136 (.640) record in his seven seasons (2016-22) as head coach at Clemson.

Lee was also an assistant at South Carolina for six seasons (2003-08), serving as the volunteer assistant coach for five years before becoming the recruiting coordinator in 2008.

Time for Clemson fans to make sure the Tigers are competitive with South Carolina in NIL for baseball.

