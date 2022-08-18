Several Tigers named to these preseason All-America teams

A handful of Clemson standouts made these preseason All-America teams that were recently released by a few national outlets.

ESPN published its college football 2022 preseason true freshman All-America team (subscription required), and two first-year Clemson offensive players made the team, including highly touted quarterback Cade Klubnik.

“Clemson won 10 games in 2021 and returns nine starters on offense, including QB DJ Uiagalelei, but he’s going to have a short leash because the more accurate and mobile Klubnik is nipping at his heels,” ESPN’s Tom Luginbill wrote. “The dynamic could be a similar situation to the 2019 season between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.”

Added ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren of Klubnik: “The quarterback position has become more and more difficult to predict when it comes to success for true freshmen, especially since transfers have filled a lot of opportunities. Klubnik is arriving at Clemson at an interesting time with Uiagalelei struggling last season. Klubnik has every opportunity to play early if Uiagalelei doesn’t improve.”

Clemson freshman offensive lineman Blake Miller also made ESPN’s preseason true freshman All-America team.

“The Tigers need help along the offensive line, and despite Walker Parks already having a role at right tackle, Miller has a chance to play early,” VanHaaren wrote. “That could entail Parks moving to guard, but if that happens, it’s a good problem for Clemson, given it means Miller has played his way into a starting role.”

Both Klubnik and Miller were named to 247Sports’ Preseason True Freshman All-American Team as well.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports recently released its 2022 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team, and a trio of Tigers were recognized by the national outlet.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee made the first-team defense, while junior defensive end Myles Murphy and junior linebacker Trenton Simpson were named to the second-team defense.

Bresee, Murphy and Simpson comprised three of the ACC’s seven total selections on the CBS Sports Preseason All-America team, with Syracuse sophomore running back Sean Tucker, North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs, Pittsburgh redshirt junior defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and Miami sophomore defensive back James Williams all being honored as second-teamers.

The ACC’s seven selections on the CBS Sports Preseason All-America team are the third-most of any conference, behind the SEC (18) and Big Ten (11).

