Now fully healthy, 'spark-plug' junior cornerback feels 'amazing'

Malcolm Greene is finally healthy.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, the junior cornerback, who has dealt with various shoulder injuries and surgeries for the better part of four years, said that to be out there during fall camp and be able to use both his arms is “just amazing.”

Greene said that he finally started to feel like he was back to his old self during the early part of the summer.

“When (Director of Football Athletic Training) Pat Richards came in and he changed the whole physical therapy regimen for me outside of football and outside the facility and inside the facility, he has me working all day,” Greene said. “I feel like the buy-in of the whole (coaching) staff and the whole team with the new physical therapy program has been amazing and it helped me a lot.”

Greene’s road to recovery has definitely been tough, but his faith in God has definitely pushed him and helped him through all that he endured.

“I’ve had a really rough time with shoulders in the past four years,” he said. “Being able to have to sit and watch a lot of practices and games last year and the whole spring just going by my faith; having to make sure I study and have a laser focus on what’s going on every single day has just really been keeping me focused and determined on just coming back and being the best me I can.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed was asked what it was like to have a healthy Greene back in the mix.

“Good,” Reed replied. “He’s like a spark plug. He’s like the energizer bunny. If he doesn’t bring that juice, I’m going to find him because that’s one thing he does and I love it. You guys saw me on signing day, he was one of the young men I cried about because he’s a very emotional kid. He plays passionate. He’s a loving guy. He’s a great young man. Everything you ask, he does. He’s like the epitome of a Clemson player. I’m one of his biggest cheerleaders.”

“If practice is on the dim side, Malcolm is jumping up and down,” Reed added. “And you’re like ‘Hey man, what are you drinking? What are you eating?’ I need some of that. He’s a good guy to be around and good to have in your room.”

Greene enters 2022 credited with 31 tackles (3.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 378 snaps in 22 games (three starts).

