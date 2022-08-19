Swinney has super high praise for two young linebackers

While talking about Clemson’s linebacker corps during an interview on ACC Network’s ACC Football Road Trip show in Tiger Town that aired Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney had super high praise for a couple of the Tigers’ young linebackers.

One of those that Swinney raved about is Barrett Carter, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore and versatile member of the back seven who is classified as a linebacker but capable of playing all over the field.

A former five-star prospect from Suwanee, Ga., Carter is coming off a true freshman season last year in which he recorded 26 tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned three yards for a touchdown in 179 snaps over 12 games (one start).

“Barrett Carter, he had a great freshman year,” Swinney said. “But this is my 20th season at Clemson, and I would put him as one of the top all-around football players that we’ve ever signed at Clemson — when I’m talking about a pure football player that could go play safety, could SAM, MIKE, WILL, could go play tailback for us. I mean, he is a beautiful football player – pure, and knows the game, instinctive.”

Swinney also lauded Jeremiah Trotter Jr., an NFL legacy and talented 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore.

The son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr., a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers from 1998-2009, the younger Trotter enters 2022 following a true freshman 2021 season in which he notched 22 tackles (one for loss) and a sack while playing 59 defensive snaps and key special teams roles in 13 games.

Trotter Jr. was ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the nation by ESPN, including ranks as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and the top player in Pennsylvania, coming out of St. Joseph’s (Pa.) Preparatory School.

“Jeremiah Trotter, he’s special. … Trotter, he’s as natural a linebacker as we’ve signed,” Swinney said. “Obviously his dad played a long time, pretty good player. But you notice him. He’s productive. Some guys have good performances – that guy’s productive. Every single scrimmage, every day, you notice Jeremiah Trotter.”

