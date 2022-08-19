Watch: Former Clemson DL mic'd up for first game back in Buffalo

Football

By August 19, 2022 3:58 pm

A former Clemson defensive end was mic’d up for his first preseason game back in Buffalo as a member of the Bills.

Shaq Lawson was wired for sound as the Bills defeated the Colts, 27-24, in their first preseason game last Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

A former first-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lawson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career (2016-19) in Buffalo and recorded 16.5 sacks. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March following two seasons away from the team.

Check out the follow video from the Bills of Lawson mic’d up against the Colts:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

