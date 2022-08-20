Analyst on the key to Clemson returning to playoff

A former ACC standout and current analyst recently joined SportsCenter to discuss what Clemson must do in order to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Former Florida State quarterback and first-round NFL Draft pick EJ Manuel, now an ACC Network studio analyst, gave what he sees as the key to the Tigers returning to the playoff in 2022 after seeing their streak of six straight ACC titles and six consecutive CFP appearances come to an end last season.

“I think the key is going to be the players around D.J. Uiagalelei making plays,” Manuel said. “Everybody’s been talking about the lackluster season he had, and yes, he didn’t play well. He struggled with consistency, he struggled with interceptions. But I think the key for this Clemson Tiger team is not just gonna be on the quarterback – the players around him have to step up, and especially when you have a quarterback that’s struggling with his confidence.

“So, I’m counting on Will Shipley at running back, Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, E.J. Williams at receiver. He has weapons around him. So, I think the key is not just for D.J. to play well – the guys around him have to make plays, too.”