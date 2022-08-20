In-state DL on Clemson's radar talks recruitment, Swinney Camp experience

Clemson was the first stop of the summer for a standout in-state defensive lineman recruit, who will be on the Tigers’ recruiting radar going forward.

Greenville (S.C.) High’s Jayden Wilson-Abrams — a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman in the class of 2024 — participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

“I did both sessions,” Wilson-Abrams told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview earlier this summer. “(The camp) went pretty well. I learned a lot from the coaches, as well as getting used to that heat because it is very hot down there.”

In the first session, Wilson-Abrams was with the B-group, but it wasn’t long before he got moved up to the top group of defensive linemen. That’s when Lemanski Hall was teaching Wilson-Abrams a multitude of things, including how to wash opposing offensive lineman’s hands and keep going outside to keep that edge.

“Coach Hall, during the camp, I got to see how he is,” Wilson-Abrams said of Clemson’s defensive ends coach. “He really wants his players to work hard, but also listen to what he says, so we’re able to progress as well. He knows what he’s doing. So, when I was at the camp and I got moved in the second session, Coach Hall, was really on me, telling me what I needed to do, and how to do this. And then when I did good, high-five and dap me up.”

This wasn’t Wilson-Abrams’ first time at Clemson, as he participated in last summer’s Swinney camp and was in attendance for a game day at Memorial Stadium during the 2021 season.

“I like the atmosphere there,” he said. “I went to the Florida State game and the atmosphere with Dabo talking to us, I always get that family atmosphere when I’m always there. There’s a bond. It’s just light in there.”

Going forward, Clemson is going to keep an eye on how Wilson-Abrams performs during his junior season. He said that the Tigers are not ready to offer him just, but he’s confident that Clemson will keep a watchful eye on his progress, being that he’s in their backyard.

With that said, what would a potential scholarship offer from Clesmon mean for him and his recruitment?

“That would be…the most enthusiastic thing ever,” Wilson-Abrams said. “I might be jumping for joy if I got an offer from Clemson, honestly. I would be extremely happy.”

As far as Wilson-Abrams’ current recruitment is concerned, he said that he’s received a lot more interest from schools across the country compared to last year around this time. In addition to Clemson, Wilson-Abrams mentioned schools like Wake Forest, Georgia, UNC Charlotte, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Michigan and West Virginia, as those showing interest in him.

“This will be a humongous year (for my recruitment),” he said. “Especially since I got a lot more interest. A lot of coaches are looking at me. So, I need to step my game up and just show out.”

Wilson-Abrams transferred to Greenville High after spending his previous two seasons at Wren. As a sophomore, he recorded 59 tackles (four for loss), 3.5 sacks and 10 hurries. Greenville, which is one of the top programs in the state, opened up its season Friday in a 53-28 loss at Dorman.

“Greenville, of course, is a bigger school so that means bigger competition,” Wilson-Abrams said prior to his junior season. “With my teammates and coaches, they all got that different mentality that I would like to have — just that dawg mentality. So, that’ll also help me progress and work forward, so I’m able to do what I’m able to do (this season).”

Getting a better feel for Wilson-Abrams and his game, he said that he likes to use his strength and speed and play inside and out and go down opposing offensive lineman’s chest. At his size, Wilson-Abrams has the versatility to play all around Greenville’s front seven, inside, outside, linebacker, whatever you need him to play.

