The biggest difference in Clemson's offense, from the defense's perspective

Head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter aren’t the only ones who have been getting an up-close look at Clemson’s offense during preseason camp.

While Swinney and Streeter have voiced confidence in the Tigers’ ability to bounce back on that side of the ball this fall, what’s the biggest difference the defense has seen in the group while lining up against it on a daily basis? Defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin recently shared his answer to that question.

“Just their whole chemistry is starting to come together,” Goodwin said. “It takes all five of those guys up front (on the offensive line) to have chemistry and cohesion. Just the physicality and the competitiveness of those guys, and then just the precision and timing. We’ve got great backs and great skill on the outside. Just getting the cohesion and timing down.

Swinney has largely praised quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik for their performances during camp. He’s also high on the tight ends and called the receiving corps perhaps his most pleasant camp surprise considering the Tigers have gone through some of it without Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams, who are just now returning from injuries.

Clemson is still working to solidify its starting offensive line, but Swinney said the group won the line of scrimmage in the Tigers’ first camp scrimmage. Based on what he’s seen from the unit as a whole, Goodwin said the offense has come a long way since its struggles of a season ago.

“It’s been cool to see where they’re at and how they’re progressing daily,” Goodwin said.

