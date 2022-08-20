The position battle that 'probably will go all the way up until kickoff'

There’s an important position battle raging on within Clemson’s defense, and first-year defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin is going to take his time in deciding who ultimately prevails atop the depth chart.

How much time exactly?

“That spot probably will go all the way up until kickoff,” Goodwin said, referencing the Tigers’ Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech.

The position he’s referring to is at the second level of the defense, where the search for James Skalski’s replacement at Mike linebacker continues. Two candidates are still in the running for the starting job.

Keith Maguire has the edge on experience heading into his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has played in 28 games so far for the Tigers but has yet to start one. Goodwin said Maguire also brings a certain intangible to the position the same way Skalski did in his final couple of seasons as a starter.

“Keith has been really solid,” Goodwin said. “Great leader for us. He’s one of the vocal leaders of the group.”

But sophomore Jeremiah Trotter is still in the thick of the competition as well. The son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the younger Trotter has been highly productive during competitive periods throughout preseason camp, said Goodwin, who noted Trotter has grown in his knowledge of the defense since being a limited contributor as a true freshman.

“I feel like he came in as an old man from that standpoint, his dad being a long-time NFL player,” Goodwin said. “Really, really smart beyond his years. Just learning the scheme and where his help is run-fit wise, what safety we’re using here and there. And from a zone-coverage standpoint, just getting better at playing with vision and that sort of stuff.”

Goodwin’s comments echoed those of head coach Dabo Swinney, who’s voiced confidence in whichever linebacker gets the starting nod. Swinney said he envisions a scenario where both get plenty of playing time regardless of who takes the field first inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adding Lavonta Bentley and even Trenton Simpson, who are repping primarily at the Will position, could also take snaps there in certain packages.

“It’s going to be WWE tag team,” Swinney said earlier this month.

Goodwin is equally as confident in Maguire and Trotter, but one of them has to run out first against the Yellow Jackets.

“Really proud of where both of those guys are at,” Goodwin said. “I feel like both of them could run out there the first play and win for us. Excited about them.”

