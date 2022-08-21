Clemson expressing interest in elite Peach State receiver prospect

Clemson has started to express interest in a Peach State-wideout, who is beginning to receive a lot of attention from Power Five schools across the nation.

Cartersville (Georgia) Cass High’s Sacovie White — a 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior in the class of 2024 — spoke with The Clemson Insider over the weekend about the interest he’s begun to receive from Dabo Swinney’s program.

“Well, I just recently heard from them,” White told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Saturday. “They just hit me up a couple of weeks ago….They told me that they’ve been looking at me for a while, but they’ve only offered two players in my grade (at my position). They aren’t looking at ‘24s yet because 2023s are the next step. I’m still highly on their radar, but they’re more worried about the seniors right now.”

While White hasn’t spoken directly with Clemson, he’s had a chance to talk with his coach about what the Tigers have been asking about him. White said that Clemson has asked and received his transcript and his grades.

He’s hopeful that once Sept. 1 rolls around, Clemson will be among the schools to reach out.

“It’s a great program,” White said when asked about receiving a potential offer from the Tigers. “They’re very religious up there, so I feel like that would be a good place for me. Obviously, coming from Cartersville — Trevor Lawrence went to Clemson. So, just seeing what that would be like, going to a school that he went to.”

White currently holds offers from Georgia, Maryland, Florida A&M, Troy and UNC Charlotte. In addition to Clemson and Georgia, he mentions Florida State, Florida, UCF, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Nebraska and several Big Ten programs as those showing the most interest.

“It’s going well,” White said regarding his current recruitment. “I’m still young. I haven’t been playing football for that long, so I’m still learning about the stuff that the other kids have already went through and been going through. They’re more experienced than me. So, just to see what this is like and getting an opportunity to do this is fun.”

As far as gameday visits go, recently Georgia has communicated with White that he can come to any game he wants to. He’ll also try to make it up for a game day visit to Memorial Stadium sometime this fall, but he’ll be spending a lot of Saturdays in Athens.

“Y’all will see me at (Georgia) games the most, just because it’s in-state and I really feel special at that school,” he said.

Cass opened up its season Friday and lost 26-25 to Kennesaw Mountain (Georgia) High. White, who plays safety and receiver, felt pretty good about his performance, in which he had multiple catches and multiple pass breakups. He feels like losing by one point to a high school in the 7A classification will help his team get ready for once region play rolls around.

Getting a better feel for White and his game, he’s a high-energy player, who likes to watch receivers like Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers).

