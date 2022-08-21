ESPN staffer explains why people shouldn't be sleeping on Higgins

Following a strong sophomore season in the NFL, former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be poised to elevate his game even more during the upcoming campaign, and this ESPN staffer believes he’s primed to do just that.

ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter for the Bengals, Ben Baby, recently went in-depth on why people shouldn’t be sleeping on Higgins heading into his third year in the league.

Many are focused on Higgins’ fellow Bengals receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, but Baby sees Higgins taking things to another level this year after recording 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season in 2021 before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

You can watch Baby discuss Higgins in the following video:

