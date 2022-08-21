For ‘Nate the Great’, message received loud and clear

Dabo Swinney has a nickname for Nate Wiggins, an indication of just how highly Clemson’s coach thinks of his sophomore cornerback’s potential.

“Nate the Great,” Swinney said. “He can do it.”

There isn’t much to not like about Wiggins’ skill set. With a 6-foot-2 frame approaching 190 pounds, Wiggins is one of the tallest defensive backs on the roster with the type of length and range teams covet at the position. Then there’s the speed. Wiggins said he’s yet to race running back Will Shipley for the designation of the fastest player on the roster, but he’s convinced he’d win.

“I think I’m the fastest on the team,” Wiggins said.

But when it came to adjusting to college life, Wiggins was lagging behind.

Wiggins acknowledged he didn’t take school all that seriously as a highly recruited prospect coming out of Westlake (Georgia) High in Atlanta, habits that carried over to Clemson. It wasn’t uncommon for Wiggins to show up late for practice or weightlifting sessions during his freshman year, and he said there were times he would blow off class and tutoring sessions all together.

“Very immature guy last year,” Swinney said. “Loves to play, incredibly talented and very competitive, but just a young guy maturing and really buying into what it takes.”

During Wiggins’ exit meeting with Swinney coming out of the spring, the Tigers’ coach let him know those actions weren’t going to fly if Wiggins ever planned on maximizing his potential.

“He told me I’ve got to buy in,” Wiggins recalled of their meeting. “I’ve got to go to class. He can’t play nobody that don’t go to class. So I had to buy in and go to class.

“It’s coming from Dabo. He’s coached a lot of good players, and he knows what it looks like to be great.”

Wiggins said that got his attention. It also didn’t hurt that Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich were both off to the NFL, making for a real opportunity for Wiggins to compete for a starting job in Year 2.

“That motivated me, too, knowing that we’re all fighting for a job,” Wiggins said. “It’s just like, ‘It’s my time to go get that spot.’”

Things are different for Wiggins now. Off the field, he said he’s using “three or four alarms” each morning to help with his time-management skills. On it, he finds himself getting most of the first-team reps alongside senior Sheridan Jones during preseason camp and focusing more on his technique in an effort to not get burned by receivers in coverage.

That happened early last year when E.J. Williams beat Wiggins on a double move in practice, but Wiggins said it hasn’t happened since.

“My eyes were bad,” said Wiggins, who played in 11 games last season primarily as a reserve. “And I was like, ‘I’ve got to work on stuff like that.’ Because in high school, I could get away with that. But in college, it moves faster.”

Wiggins also finds himself getting plenty of lofty praise from his teammates for his performance. Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee pegged Wiggins as his breakout candidate for Clemson’s defense this fall. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei took it a step further, calling Wiggins “the best cover corner in college football.”

“I think that’s the biggest thing I saw (this offseason) is him really buying into what it takes to not just be good but be great,” Swinney said. “He’s got the ability to be great.”

Swinney added the only limitation Wiggins has is himself, though Wiggins isn’t interested in anymore self-sabotaging at Clemson. He said he believes he could be one of the best defensive backs the program has ever produced.

With a renewed focus in tow, Wiggins now wants to start fulfilling all of that potential.

“I’m bought into the team,” he said. “Last year, I had an immature year, so this is my year. I’m ready to go.”

