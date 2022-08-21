Grass has certainly not been greener for this former Tiger

A former Tiger that has transferred to two schools since leaving Clemson will now be looking for a new home. Just a few weeks after transferring to Tennessee multiple reports have Lyn-J Dixon out with the Vols.

Less than three weeks after joining Tennessee, former Clemson and West Virginia RB Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the Vols. More on the news: https://t.co/fpuoS6jL0L — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) August 21, 2022

Dixon, who previously announced last November that he would transfer to West Virginia, entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in late June.

On Sept. 20 of last year, Dixon entered the transfer portal after playing in three games for Clemson.

Dixon started the South Carolina State game but only received 10 carries through the first three games of the 2021 season, rushing for 48 yards.

“It was his decision. He wanted to get an early start on the portal. I wish him luck,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the transfer.

Dixon was originally a Tennessee commitment in high school before ultimately signing with the Tigers.