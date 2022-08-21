Swinney praises Clemson's tight ends, which have been 'really good' since the start of fall camp

Following Wednesday’s final camp scrimmage, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media and was asked about the progression of his tight ends since the start of fall camp.

Swinney said that Kyle Richardson’s group has been “really good” and then rifled off some updates on the progress that each of Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool, Sage Ennis, Luke Price and Josh Sapp have made.

Allen, Clemson’s top draft prospect at the position, is beginning his first season atop the depth chart after taking over that spot last season after Braden Galloway sustained a season-ending injury. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder finished third on the team in receptions last season (28) and tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (3).

“Davis Allen is a solid oak tree, man. He’s steady. He’s a pro,” Swinney said. “He’s the epitome of pro in how he handles himself, his commitment, his toughness, everything about him. So, I’m really pleased with him.”

Swinney made sure to talk up Briningstool, who is seemingly coming into his own as an all-around tight end. Richardson mentioned earlier this summer that the biggest thing for the second-year tight end and his development would be consistency. So far, he’s been among the standouts at his position during fall camp.

“Brinny’s been awesome,” Swinney said. “This has been by far the best patch of Brinny that we’ve had. He’s the best Briningstool that he’s been since he got here. Last year, he was like a dang two-year-old lab running around out there; and just wide open, 100 miles an hour. Super talented. And then had to get bigger, had to get stronger and had a lot to learn.”

“I thought he finished well in the spring and I think he carried that momentum over in the summer,” Swinney continued. “But, he’s had a really good camp. I mean, he’s a really talented player and he’s done some really good things. I feel great.”

Ennis, a third-year sophomore, could take on his biggest role yet as the No. 2 option at the position, though he’ll have to hold off a former top-100 recruit in Briningstool, perhaps the best pure receiving tight end on the roster at 6-6 and 235 pounds, for that spot on the depth chart.

“Sage is kind of the same as Davis (Allen), man,” Swinney said. “Just very steady, tough, gritty. It’s a good group. And then, nobody ever talks about Luke Price. But Luke Price has really made himself a good player. I mean, he’s a guy that’s short-yardage and goal line, you want Luke Price in the game. He brings grit, toughness and an incredible football IQ. This guy really, really knows the game and has worked hard on all aspects of playing tight end.

Meanwhile, Price, a former walk-on linebacker, is the “grandpa” in the room, who’s played in 25 career games.

All five players make up a “good group” that can considerably help Clemson’s offense as security blankets for DJ Uiagalelei in the passing game and effective run-blockers for the guys in the backfield.