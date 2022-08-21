What They Are Saying: Lawrence looking more comfortable

Trevor Lawrence showed signs in Jacksonville’s recent preseason game against the Steelers why this season may be an improved one for the Jaguars.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying” we look at what was said about Lawrence this weekend on Twitter.

Trevor Lawrence looks more precise, more confident in this offense than a year ago. Spotting targets and throwing quicker. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) August 20, 2022

so far this preseason, longest time to throw: 1. Malik Willis – 3.8 seconds

2. Brock Purdy – 3.5 seconds

3. Jalen Hurts – 3.4 seconds

4. Trevor Lawrence – 3.2 seconds

5. Justin Fields – 3.2 seconds out of 80 QBs with multiple dropbacks — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 14, 2022

Being greeted by a puppy when you walk into a football game is the dream. 🐶🏈@Trevorlawrencee | @Jaguars 📱: Stream #PITvsJAX at 7pm ET on NFL+ https://t.co/b5R6YD80XG pic.twitter.com/EHiKECqSIz — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022