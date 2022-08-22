What They Are Saying: Latest preseason buzz on Etienne

Travis Etienne continues to get plenty of buzz during the preseason. After missing last season with injury Etienne is back on the field for the Jaguars.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about Etienne on Twitter.

A little bit of Travis Etienne – Endzone angles

8 for 29 yds pic.twitter.com/ZH2bOW6sos — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 21, 2022

Travis Etienne has been active today, but the Jags are using Snoop Conner in the red zone – even on passing plays That’ll be James Robinson in the regular season. Question is how much between the 20s will he be used. It’s a little concerning for Etienne — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 20, 2022

Travis Etienne gonna be a problem for defenders in 2022 — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) August 20, 2022

I can’t wait to see Travis Etienne on the field for the Jaguars this season. pic.twitter.com/Rw8rM3Z351 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 20, 2022

Not overly concerned about Travis Etienne digging into how he was used. Every snap on the first drive. Jacksonville ran a ridiculous 25 plays over the next two drives. Etienne played 8 snaps on one drive before Jacksonville reached the red zone. Then his night was done early. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 21, 2022

All of Travis Etienne’s touches.

NFL Preseason Week 3. pic.twitter.com/xp7FxINCY8 — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 21, 2022

No injury, per @JaguarsPR. Travis Etienne indeed just walks weird sometimes 😂 https://t.co/48CkUy1hvs — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 21, 2022