All-Pro NFL DB shows a lot of respect to Renfrow

A top NFL defensive back isn’t sleeping on Hunter Renfrow and has a lot of respect for the former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver.
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, and when talking about some of the toughest players he has had to guard in the AFC West, James mentioned Renfrow with guys like former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.
Clark jokingly responded, “Hunter Renfrow, the encyclopedia salesman?”
“Nah, that ain’t no encyclopedia salesman,” said James, a former Florida State Seminole who also played against Renfrow in college. “Turn the film on, you watch film, don’t you?”
Clark went on to agree with James that Renfrow is really good and underrated, and Taylor said, “You heard it here first, people. Fantasy football lovers, you got your sleeper.”
You can check out their conversation on Renfrow below:
I’ve done touchscreens on him at work & heard it from so many DB’s that @renfrowhunter is a problem!!
I had jokes on @thepivot, but @DerwinJames wasn’t laughing.https://t.co/LGtLMw8HFM@FredTaylorMade @OfficialCrowder @alicialauren pic.twitter.com/XeltbewEVg
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022
