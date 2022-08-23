All-Pro NFL DB shows a lot of respect to Renfrow

“Nah, that ain’t no encyclopedia salesman,” said James, a former Florida State Seminole who also played against Renfrow in college. “Turn the film on, you watch film, don’t you?”

Clark went on to agree with James that Renfrow is really good and underrated, and Taylor said, “You heard it here first, people. Fantasy football lovers, you got your sleeper.”

You can check out their conversation on Renfrow below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

