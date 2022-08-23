Another positive development in Randall's recovery

Adam Randall continues to make strides in his recovery from his knee injury.

Clemson’s freshman receiver wore a green jersey during today’s practice, an upgrade from the yellow, non-participant jersey he’d worn for much of preseason camp. Green jerseys are worn by injured players who are allowed to practice on a limited basis without contact.

Randall is less than five months removed from surgery to repair the torn ACL he sustained midway through spring practices, an indication of just how rapid his recovery has been. He’s still wearing a brace on his surgically repaired knee but ran routes and took part in conditioning drills toward the end of today’s practice.

“I don’t know if y’all saw (Randall running routes), but it was pretty fun to watch,” offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “He was doing some stuff. Not getting touched yet, but he was still running a lot of good routes and getting back into the swing of things and trying to get in that football shape you need to be in as far as a receiver. He did some good things, so it was really, really neat to see him out there at such an early time with his recovery.”

Randall received rave reviews from coaches and teammates for both his play and his maturity as a first-year player during the spring before his injury. Barring any setbacks for the former Myrtle Beach High standout, Streeter said the plan is still for the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder to immediately be thrown into the rotation out wide when he’s able to play.

“He brings a lot of big-play potential,” Streeter said. “He made plays in both the run game and the pass game (this spring), and he made the one-on-one plays a lot against some of our best guys on defense. It was very exciting and gave the offense confidence whenever he was out there, so that big-play mentality is the biggest thing.”

As for when Randall may be available to play, Streeter repeated both Swinney and Randall’s reluctance to put a firm timetable on it. But Randall’s return continues to trend toward sooner rather than later.

“It’s just kind of week by week,” Streeter said. “We’ll get him sometime here soon I think and sometime in the next month or two for sure. It’s not going to be at the end of the season, so we’re really, really excited about that.”

