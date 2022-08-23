Former Tiger signs with new pro team

A former Clemson standout has signed with a new professional team.

The Birmingham Stallions, who won the inaugural USFL Championship this year, announced this week that they have signed former Tiger cornerback Mark Fields.

Fields was waived by the San Francisco 49ers in August 2021 after the 49ers claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans in March 2021.

Fields originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 6, 2019. After spending training camp with the Chiefs, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 31, 2019. He appeared in Minnesota’s first game of the season prior to being waived on Sept. 14, 2019. Fields was later signed to the Vikings practice squad on Sept. 16, where he spent the rest of the season.

In 2020, Fields spent time on the Vikings practice squad and saw action in two games for the team prior to being waived on Dec.16, 2020. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans the following day and saw action in two games for Houston. He was waived by the Texans on March 2, 2021.

A native of Cornelius, N.C., Fields played at Clemson from 2015-18, when he recorded 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, quarterback pressure, an interception returned 42 yards and 13 pass breakups in 963 snaps over 48 games (six starts) in his career.

Roster Updates: Free Agent Signings:

• CB Mark Fields II, Clemson — CHAMPIONSTALLIONS (@USFLStallions) August 22, 2022

