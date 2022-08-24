ESPN analyst: 'I don't love the narrative surrounding Clemson right now'

On ESPN’s College Football Live show on Tuesday, ESPN college football analysts Greg McElroy and Joey Galloway discussed Clemson’s over/under being set at 10.5 wins according to Caesars Sportsbook.

McElroy said he’s taking the under and added, “I don’t love the narrative surrounding Clemson right now.”

“I think Clemson’s a team that’s better when they are disrespected, but right now, they’re sitting at No. 4 in the country (in the preseason AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll) after a very disappointing year. That’s the opposite of disrespect,” McElroy said.

“So, I think that there’s still questions around their quarterback spot. I think there’s questions with having to replace both coordinators. So, I’m going to take the under. I’m thinking that 10-2 is probably the most realistic setup, and it’s an ever-improving ACC group from top to bottom.”

Galloway agreed with McElroy and said he’s going with under 10.5 wins for Clemson this season as well.

“I think they’ll get to 10,” he said. “We’ve been talking about Clemson like they died last year and they got to 10 wins, and I think they get back to 10 wins this season. In the middle of that schedule, they have at Wake Forest and NC State back-to-back, and then later in the season they go at Notre Dame. So, I’m going to go with about 10 wins for Clemson, but I would not be surprised if they do get to 11.”

Clemson went 10-3 (6-2 ACC) last season to extend its streak of consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins to a school-record 11.

The Tigers kick off the 2022 campaign against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m., ESPN).