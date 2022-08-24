Former Tiger out for the season

A former Clemson standout’s 2022 season with his new NFL team has unfortunately come to an end before it really even began.

The Miami Dolphins announced this week that they have placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve, which means he is out for the season.

The former Tiger sustained a groin injury in Miami’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday, just a handful of days after it was announced that Alexander had signed with the Dolphins.

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft (54th overall), Alexander has spent five of his first six seasons in the league with the Vikings (2016-2019, 2021) and played with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

For his NFL career thus far, Alexander has tallied 201 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 32 passes defended and three interceptions across 84 games (25 starts).

Alexander declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt sophomore season at Clemson. The Immokalee, Fla., native had 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups in 1,499 snaps over 27 career games as a Tiger from 2013-15.

ROSTER MOVES | We have waived P Sterling Hofrichter, LB Deandre Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine. We also placed CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/BjGKb2uSsU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 23, 2022

A reminder that anyone placed on IR before the cutdown to 53 players is out for the season. So Mackensie Alexander and John Lovett are out for the year. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 23, 2022

So a week after signing, Dolphins lose Mackensie Alexander for the season; he goes in IR. Only way he can play for Dolphins is if he reaches injury settlement and is re-signed. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 23, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

