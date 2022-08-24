German-born OL reflects on trip to Clemson, wants to return for game

Earlier this summer, Clemson played host to an intriguing offensive line prospect, who hails from Germany.

Justin Hasenhuetl — a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2025 out of Georgia’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School — participated in the June 2 of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was a really nice camp because there was so much competition for me and I learned a lot from other players and also from the coaches,” Hasenhuetl recently told The Clemson Insider. “It showed me that offensive lineman are not fat. It showed me that the offensive linemen at the next level are literally strong, big and athletic.”

Hasenhuetl said that he received a lot of coaching from some of Clemson’s players and when he did receive attention from offensive line coach Thomas Austin, it was mainly during the 1v1s.

“I really liked the facility and stuff, but I didn’t really have the chance to talk to the coaches because there were way bigger guys than me, “ Hasenhuetl said, “but it was still a really nice feeling to see such a big college.”

In addition to Clemson, Hasenhuetl went to the Mercer and Georgia State Mega Camp(s) and Florida State. He picked up an offer from Louisville at Mercer, while he added an offer from Memphis at Georgia State. Hasenhuetl added those two to his current list of offers, which includes Coastal Carolina, Buffalo and Georgia Southern.

He later visited Louisville with his teammate and quarterback, Gavin Owens, at the end of July.

As far as a return visit to Clemson is concerned, Hasenhuetl is hoping he can catch a game at Memorial Stadium this fall. Clemson has shown interest in some of his teammates like Owens and Marshall Pritchett, so Hasenhuetl may attend a game this season with some of his teammates at Rabun Gap.

“I would love it if I would get invited to go and watch a game at Clemson this season,” he said.

Getting a better feel for Hasenhuetl’s game and who he is as a player, he describes himself as someone who isn’t ever going to give up. He’s also not afraid of contact and doesn’t shy away from it.

“I don’t care about how big the guy is or if he is a five-star,” Hasenhuetl said. “I’m trying to give my best every time.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Justin Hasenhuetl.

