Highly-touted Peach State signal caller high on Clemson, plans to attend a game this fall

One of the nation’s top freshman signal-callers had the chance to camp at Clemson earlier this summer.

Brodie McWhorter — a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback out of Cartersville (Georgia) Cass High — participated in the Dabo Swinney camp from June 10-12. McWhorter, who is one of the top QBs in the class of 2026, spoke highly of his Clemson camp experience, as well as the coaching he received from both Swinney and Brandon Streeter.

“The camp went great,” McWhorter recently told The Clemson Insider. “The thing that stood out to me the most was the love from Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter.”

Having a chance to work with Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was something that McWhorter held in high regard.

“He was awesome to work with, but what stood out to me the most is we would continue to work at a drill or footwork until he knew I got it done,” McWhorter said of Streeter.

That’s not the only thing that stuck out to McWhorter about his time in Tiger Town earlier this summer. He again spoke highly of Clemson’s head coach and indicated that his overall impression of Clemson starts with long-winded Swinney’s speeches.

“Something that he said that stuck out to me was the housekeeping rules,” McWhorter recalled. “Just the pride of being a Clemson Tiger and the ‘cleaning up after Clemson’ meaning. You clean up after yourself no matter where you go. From the shuttle bus to the dining hall, you clean up.”

In addition to Clemson, McWhorter participated in eight other camps this summer. The highly-touted McWhorter said that he’s been receiving the most interest from Clemson, Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina — all schools he camped at this summer. He also had the chance to camp at both Auburn and Alabama.

Getting a better feel for McWhorter and his game, the freshman signal-caller is already a leader in his own right. He’s the type of player that if you throw anything at him, he’s gonna be ready. McWhorter is a pro-style quarterback, who can sling it, but also tuck it and run when need be.

McWhorter is teammates with fast-rising 2024 wide receiver Sacovie White, who The Clemson Insider also recently spoke with. Cass opened up its season last Friday and lost 26-25 to Kennesaw (Georgia) Mountain High. White, who had multiple receptions, felt like losing by one point to a high school in the 7A classification will help his team get ready for once region play rolls around.

As McWhorter focuses on the season ahead, he is planning to get up to Clemson for a gameday at Memorial Stadium in the foreseeable future.

“I plan to attend a game this fall,” he said. “Excited to be in Death Valley.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Brodie McWhorter.

