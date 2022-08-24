Sunshine State QB loved Clemson experience, hopes to visit again

A talented signal-caller from the Sunshine State, drawing interest from several Division I FBS programs, traveled to Tiger Town earlier this summer.

South Plantation High School (Plantation, Fla.) quarterback Jadyn Glasser – a 6-foot-1.5, 190-pound junior in the class of 2024 – showed well while camping at Clemson back in June.

“I did really good, and the coaches liked me,” he said to The Clemson Insider recently.

Glasser garnered positive feedback about his camp performance from offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, whom the promising prospect could envision himself being coached by in the future.

“He said I have real good form, and he says I spin the ball and throw it pretty well,” Glasser said of what he heard from Streeter at camp.

“I can see myself working with him,” he added. “He’s hard on you, but he knows what he’s doing for sure.”

Glasser’s trip to Clemson for camp marked his first time in Tiger Town.

“Real small city. That’s OK, though,” he said. “But I really like the facility and the weight room and all the stuff they have there for the players.”

Glasser categorizes himself as a pro-style quarterback, one that can make every throw and be mobile when he needs to.

In South Plantation’s preseason game against Hallandale High (Hallandale Beach, Fla.) last Friday, Glasser went 19-of-30 passing for more than 300 yards and threw for three touchdowns while leading his team to a win.

“It’s going good,” Glasser said of his prep for his junior season. “Put on some good weight, some muscle, got faster. Been working on myself and balling.”

Glasser has an offer from Edward Waters University, while he is getting interest from schools such as Florida State, Miami, Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Maryland.

Clemson is a school that Glasser is certainly interested in and would love to earn an offer from.

“It would mean a lot,” he said.

“They’re a powerhouse,” he added of Dabo Swinney’s program, “and kind of disappointed on how they did last year, but I believe that they will come back and be on top again.”

Glasser would be glad to have another opportunity to visit Clemson at some point moving forward.

“I really hope so,” he said. “I love the experience I had over there.”

–Photo courtesy of Jadyn Glasser on Twitter (@GlasserJadyn)

