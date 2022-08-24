What's changed for Clemson's tight ends under Richardson's tutelage?

Clemson tight end Davis Allen is learning from yet another position coach.

Allen, who’s entering his senior season with the Tigers, had gotten used to the tutelage of Danny Pearman and then Tony Elliott, the latter of whom took over as tight ends coach for Pearman last season. With Elliott leaving to take his first head coaching job at Virginia in December, Dabo Swinney promoted Kyle Richardson to be his third tight ends coach in as many seasons.

Allen said the direction of Richardson, a former off-field offensive assistant who will double as the Tigers’ passing-game coordinator this season, has helped the tight ends better understand “the big picture” offensively rather than just what their responsibilities are from play to play.

“We could line up at outside receiver. We could do running back,” Allen said. “Obviously we won’t do that, but we know everybody’s job. We know who the o-line has. We know all of it. So I’d say probably the biggest thing (that has changed) is understanding my surroundings and really what the defense is doing. Coach Richardson has made it really easy to know what the safeties are doing, what the corners are doing and how the linebackers are trying to play us.”

As far as Allen’s game personally, he said there isn’t much that has changed with his approach. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has 49 career catches for 508 yards, including 28 receptions a season ago. His three touchdowns grabs tied for the team lead.

“I pride myself on trying to be the most physical player on the field,” Allen said. “I know I’m not the strongest or the fastest, but I feel like if I’ve got better technique than you, then I’ve got a shot to beat you. So from that standpoint, nothing is changing.”

The Tigers have a mix of old and new depth behind him at the position. Super senior Luke Price is the elder statesman of the bunch while Sage Ennis and former blue-chip recruit Jake Briningstool are entering their third and second seasons in the program, respectively. Former Greenville Senior High standout Josh Sapp has also impressed during preseason camp as a true freshman.

