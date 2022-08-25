Former Tiger sees 'a totally different' Clemson o-line entering '22

When he’s watched Clemson’s offensive line in preseason practice this yea, a former Tiger offensive lineman has seen a much different group than that of a season ago.

Last year, based on what he saw in the preseason, Eric Mac Lain expected Clemson’s O-line to struggle. And indeed, the O-line experienced its share of struggles in 2021.

But this year, Mac Lain is a lot more optimistic about the Tigers up front on offense heading into 2022.

“I’m just excited about the growth,” Mac Lain said of the O-line. “They moved some guys around, they’re putting folks in different positions. They’re feeling really good about the first five they run out there, and they just look like a totally different unit. I mean, a year ago, remember – it’s still against this defensive line, and last year, they just couldn’t handle it. It was every other play, DJ (Uiagalelei)’s getting hit. They can’t run the ball, can’t do anything, and it’s just like, man, this is gonna be tough.”

Mac Lain — who played at Clemson from 2011-15 and was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2015 — added that he’s seen the unit winning matchups in practice against the Tigers’ elite defensive line.

“This year, I see them going against those same guys – and again, some folks moved around, a couple new faces – and they’re winning reps,” he said. “It’s much more 50-50.”

