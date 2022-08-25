Trio of Tigers earn preseason All-American honors from ESPN

A trio of Clemson defenders have been honored as preseason All-Americans by ESPN.

ESPN on Wednesday released its preseason All-America team, which includes redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, junior defensive end Myles Murphy and junior linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Bresee was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games due to a season-ending torn ACL. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games (all starts).

The former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020, posting 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 snaps over 12 games (10 starts). He became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016).

Murphy, meanwhile, was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He also collected first-team all-conference honors from the PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while he was a fourth-team All-American according to Steele.

Last season, the former five-star prospect was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 549 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

Simpson enters 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 837 snaps over 25 games (15 starts),

The former five-star prospect from Charlotte, N.C., earned all-conference selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team) last season when he ranked third on the team with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0). He also added three pass breakups over 556 snaps in 13 games (12 starts).