Where things stand with Clemson's competition at corner

Preseason camp might be over for Clemson, but there’s another position on defense where the competition for starting jobs continues to rage on.

That’s according to first-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin, who said there still hasn’t been much separation among the cornerbacks with less than two weeks until Clemson’s Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech. The Tigers have two all-ACC players to replace at the top of the depth chart there in Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, who are off to the NFL.

Sheridan Jones, Nate Wiggins, Fred Davis and true freshmen Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus have been competing since the spring at the position. Malcolm Greene, primarily a nickel corner, added to the competition in camp after missing the spring with an injury.

Similar to Mike linebacker, Goodwin said corner is another position where he may not decide who runs out first first until the defense takes the field for its first series against the Yellow Jackets.

“I feel like there are a lot of battles still going on right up until kickoff,” Goodwin said. “Still keeping the competition open.”

Still, Jones and Wiggins would be the betting favorites to do so. The two got the most first-team reps during practice periods that were open to the media for viewing during camp. Jones, who’s played in 38 games for the Tigers with 11 starts, is the lone senior of the group while Wiggins, a sophomore, has been talked up by coaches and teammates alike for his talent and maturation since last season.

Davis and Greene are both juniors who provide the Tigers with further experience. Lukus and Pride were both highly recruited prospects who’ve been with the program since the spring. Fellow freshman Myles Oliver is another scholarship player at the position, though he recently suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Goodwin voiced confidence in all of the corners who are still available this season.

“Feel good that any one of those guys could run out for the first snap and perform at the level we expect them to,” he said. “Really pleased to see where they’re at from a mental standpoint and technique standpoint. All of them are really competitive kids and have really put in the work.”

Dear Old Clemson has added to the store posters signed by all 20 members of Clemson’s 2022 football class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!