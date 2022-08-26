Analyst, former NFL player weighs in on Lawrence, has message for those 'nitpicking' his game

A former NFL player and current analyst weighed in on what he’s seen from former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence entering the 2022 campaign.

Bucky Brooks – a Jaguars analyst who has worked for NFL Network for 14 years and has appeared on FOX Sports, FOX Sports Radio and FOX Sports Digital – likes what Lawrence has shown in training camp and preseason games going into his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and first under new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

“For Trevor Lawrence, what we’re going to find is a guy who’s more decisive, more confident and more accurate than we saw last year. This offense, I think, fits his game because Doug Pederson is willing to mold the offense to the strengths of his game,” said Brooks, who was drafted by the Bills in 1994 and played five seasons in the NFL, including two seasons with the Jaguars (1996-97).

“I think early, we should be encouraged by the way he’s performed in these preseason games. We’ve seen them utilize his athleticism, his moving ability — one as a quarterback, executing the zone read. We’ve seen him on these movement and bootleg passes. I believe there’s a synergy and connection between him and his veteran receivers. I just can’t wait to see it in regular season action.”

In two games played in the preseason, Lawrence has completed 20 of 33 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions while also rushing three times for 24 yards.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence struggled as a rookie last season, when he completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 17 games. But he finished the season on a high note with his performance against the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the regular season, when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and threw for two touchdowns while leading his team to a 26-11 victory.

Brooks, who is also a former NFL scout and executive, has an optimistic outlook on Lawrence based on what he’s seen from him heading into his second year in the league.

Brooks also had a message for those who have been “nitpicking” Lawrence’s game.

“So what I would tell everyone who has really been nitpicking his game – be patient. It’s the preseason,” Brooks said. “We’ve seen some good things, we’ve seen some things that you want to see better. But man, the ‘wow’ plays certainly outweigh the negative plays. I think there’s a reason to be very, very optimistic about how the offense will perform and how Trevor Lawrence will eventually play in his sophomore season.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images