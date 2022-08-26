Analysts predict ACC title game matchup, one doesn't pick Tigers to make it

During The ACC Huddle: Season Preview show on ACC Network recently, a few ACCN analysts gave their predictions for which teams will represent the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions in the ACC Championship Game this season.

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain picked Clemson and Pittsburgh as the ACC Championship Game matchup, with the Tigers winning the conference crown, while former Miami and Georgia head coach Mark Richt picked Clemson and Miami to play in the conference title game.

Former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel did not pick Clemson to make it to the conference title game, however. Instead, he went with NC State to win the Atlantic and play Pittsburgh.

Here’s what Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt had to say regarding their ACC Championship Game matchup predictions and who will win the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions in 2022:

Mac Lain: “I think it’s return of the king. I think Clemson’s back. So, I think they’re going to be representing the Atlantic. I think they win it, but I think Pittsburgh’s going to make it tough. I think Pittsburgh is going to be representing back-to-back divisional champions, the last-ever Coastal. So, I’ve got Clemson and Pitt. I’ve got Clemson winning it.”

Manuel: “Yeah, I’m going Pitt from the Coastal. I think no matter which quarterback they decide to have (Kedon Slovis has since been named Pitt’s starting QB), that defense is going to be stout. They’re going to have enough playmakers around there, a three-headed monster at running back. The Atlantic side, I’m going NC State. I think (quarterback) Devin Leary’s going to do it. I think he’s going to have an excellent season. That defense is also primed and ready to go, too.”

Richt: “Two coaches I love – Narduzzi (Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi) and Doeren (NC State’s Dave Doeren). I’m doing this to help motivate their teams. I’m picking Clemson and Miami. I’m just giving them something to get mad about. They always want a chip on their shoulder, they want to be hunting instead of being the hunted. So here’s your fodder, coaches. Use it the way you want, baby.”

The 2022 ACC Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.