Clemson ‘favorite school’ of 4-star Ohio edge rusher

A highly regarded Ohio defensive lineman is highly interested in Dabo Swinney’s program.

In fact, Clemson is the favorite school of Elias Rudolph, a four-star defensive end in the 2024 class from Taft High School in Cincinnati.

“Clemson is actually my favorite school in college,” Rudolph told The Clemson Insider recently.

“I like everything about Clemson – the color, the football atmosphere, the location. It’s just a school that I admire. I don’t watch too much of college football, but a Clemson game, that’s a game I’m wanting to see.”

Swinney is a head coach that the 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior can see himself suiting up for in the future.

“He’s a good coach,” Rudolph said. “He’s a real good defensive line coach, so I can see myself playing for him, just to get better and develop my craft.”

Another thing about Clemson that appeals to Rudolph – the nation’s No. 16 edge recruit and No. 181 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings – is the fact the Tigers have consistently produced NFL defensive ends over the years.

“That’s good to know that my favorite school is sending players that play at my position to the league,” he said. “So, that’s definitely a school I can see myself playing at.”

Rudolph has never made the long-distance trip to Tiger Town from the Buckeye State, but he would jump at the chance to visit Clemson if the opportunity presents itself moving forward.

“If I get the chance, I’m coming down to see Clemson,” he said. “That’s an opportunity I wanna take.”

Rudolph said he recorded nine tackles and three sacks in his team’s season-opening victory last week. His goal is to finish his junior campaign with at least 20 sacks and 100-plus tackles.

“My effort is outstanding,” he said, describing himself as an edge rusher. “Every play I play, I’m going to give it 110 percent. That’s what I think my best factor is. But I’m a speed rusher, so I get to the backfield real quick, and I know how to read the ball, where the ball’s at and read the offense to see different personnel.”

Schools such as Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia have offered Rudolph, who said he’s “trying to let this process play out” as far as his recruitment and decision timeline.

“Probably after my junior year, or if my junior year doesn’t seem like a good time to make that decision, I’m going to wait till after my senior year or before, like during the middle of the season,” he explained.

What is Rudolph looking for as he goes through the recruiting process and tries to find a home at the next level?

“Mainly I pay attention to the effort a school takes in recruiting me, and I can tell the difference from a coach recruiting me as a football player or a coach that can genuinely be there for me as a human being and develop me inside and outside of football,” he said. “When I make that college decision, I want to be able to call this college my home.”

