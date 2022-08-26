ESPN's Dinich breaks down Clemson as playoff contender

ESPN published an article this week on the 20 teams that can make the College Football Playoff this season (subscription required), with ESPN Senior Writer Heather Dinich taking a closer look at this year’s CFP contenders, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

That playoff predictor gives Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC in 2021) a 58.2 percent chance to make the playoff and a 10.4 percent chance to win the national title.

Dinich dove into the Tigers, breaking down their toughest test this season and what the CFP committee will like and won’t like about Clemson.

As for the toughest test, it’s no surprise that Dinich pointed to the Tigers’ Nov. 5 road tilt at Notre Dame.

“Winning the Atlantic Division isn’t going to be easy — especially with back-to-back games against Wake Forest and NC State, though the Tigers get the Pack at home,” Dinich wrote. “The trip to South Bend will trump both of those, though ESPN’s FPI still gives Clemson a 60% chance to win.”

Regarding what Dinich thinks the CFP committee would like about Clemson, she cited a perfect 4-0 record in nonconference play.

She thinks if the Tigers can accomplish that, then they could still make the playoff, even with one loss and possibly even if they don’t win the Atlantic Division.

“If Clemson can snag wins against Notre Dame and rival South Carolina — which could be two CFP Top 25 teams — it can garner serious consideration for a top-four finish if it finishes with one loss,” Dinich wrote. “If the Tigers’ only loss was to NC State or Wake and they didn’t win the Atlantic Division, this scenario could keep them in the conversation, depending on what happens elsewhere. Beating Notre Dame, South Carolina and Miami — plus a win against another ranked Atlantic Division opponent — would still impress the committee.”

On the other end of the spectrum, what the CFP committee wouldn’t like about Clemson, Dinich wrote, is bad quarterback play, noting that DJ Uiagalelei threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) last season and didn’t have more than 241 passing yards in any game during his first full season as the Tigers’ starter in 2021.

Clemson opens the 2022 season against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (8 p.m., ESPN).