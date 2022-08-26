Good Morning Football crew discusses if Hopkins is still NFL's best red zone target

Former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins went viral on social media this week for an outstanding one-handed touchdown snag he made during training camp:

On NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, the show’s crew discussed the impressive “remember me?” catch from Hopkins, who will have to serve a six-game suspension to begin this season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but reminded people with that highlight grab that he’s still making plays and that people shouldn’t forget about him.

Watch Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl and Jason McCourty discuss whether Hopkins is still the best red zone target in the NFL:

DeAndre Hopkins had an incredible "remember me?" one-handed grab at Cardinals-Titans practice yesterday 🤩 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝘁 𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗼𝘁?: He is STILL the best red zone target in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/aWDRIKH69N — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 25, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

