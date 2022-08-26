NFL Tigers have a message for current Tigers

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons held joint practices this week at the Falcons’ facility in Georgia ahead of their preseason matchup on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Clemson of course is well represented on those NFL squads, as a number of former Tigers now play for the Jaguars and Falcons.

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Tyler Shatley of the Jaguars, and Bradley Pinion of the Falcons, each had a message for this year’s Clemson football team as it gets set to embark on the 2022 season.

“I want to say good luck to you guys. Keep working hard, stay focused,” Shatley said.

“Just keep balling,” Etienne said. “I got big things for y’all in the future. I’ll be tuned in watching y’all every week.”

“Crush it this year, fellas,” Pinion chimed in. “Appreciate all the support down here in Atlanta.”

“Miss you guys. To all my guys at Clemson, y’all go kill it,” Lawrence added. “You know what the goal is. So, go Tigers.”

Check out the following video from Clemson Football featuring the NFL Tigers:

