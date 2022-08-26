You've got mail: TCI answers your recruiting questions

The Clemson Insider has decided to take a relatively old concept and put a new spin on it. As we already introduced on our message board, TCI will field weekly recruiting mailbag questions, which will be answered in an article format. We’ll choose questions to answer and provide you with the most relevant information regarding Clemson recruiting.

Q: Any RB recruiting news? I get the sense we may just let the RB position go this cycle. If so, where are they looking to fill in place of it?

I can assure you that Clemson will likely add a running back in this class, it’s just a matter of when rather than if.

When you head over to 247Sports, three uncommitted running backs are ranked in the top 35 at their position.​​ That includes Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Dillard High’s Christopher Johnson, a one-time Clemson target, who is more than likely Miami-bound and Wichita (Kansas) Heights High’s John Randle II.

We introduced Randle as a name that we’ve heard in some circles in last week’s mailbag. While the four-star running back is ranked as the No. 20 running back in the nation, per the 247Sports composite, you’re looking at a player whose recruitment is still waiting to take off.

I believe Clemson will be looking at uncommitted prospects like the two mentioned above, who are waiting for their recruitments to take off.

Prospects like Andrew Paul, a one-time Clemson target, who, unfortunately, tore his ACL during his freshman fall camp at the University of Georgia. Before Kirby Smart and Georgia got involved with Paul, as well as others like Notre Dame, Oregon and Michigan, it was CJ Spiller on the sidelines for one of his playoff games, while he was mainly being recruited by programs like TCU and Colorado.

As I said before, Dabo Swinney and his staff are good at identifying talented prospects like Paul, who break out during their senior season and probably don’t get the attention they deserve on the recruiting trail.

Q: With the 2023 class rounding to a close, surely the staff is starting to put some focus on 2024 kids. Any early names you can throw out to keep an eye on?

Was hoping someone would ask this question, so thank you!

I’m not gonna go position by position breakdown, but I’ll throw out some names worth keeping an eye on:

Willis (Texas) High five-star QB DJ Lagway

Charlotte (North Carolina) Providence Day School five-star QB Jadyn Davis

Savannah (Georgia) Cavalry Day School four-star QB Jake Merklinger

Kennesaw (Georgia) North Cobb High four-star RB David Eziomume

Greensboro (North Carolina) Grimsley High four-star WR Alex Taylor

Burlington (North Carolina) Hugh M. Cummings four-star WR Jonathan Paylor

Fort Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas High four-star WR James Madison II

Dorchester (South Carolina) Woodland High four-star OT Kam Pringle

Dillon (South Carolina) High four-star OT Josiah Thompson

Leesburg (Virginia) Tuscarora High four-star OT Fletcher Westphal

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward’s High four-star OT Ben Roebuck

Hiram (Georgia) High three-star OT Jameson Riggs

Greenville (South Carolina) High three-star OT Blake Franks

Atlanta (Georgia) Pace Academy four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Norcross (Georgia) Meadowcreek High four-star DL Champ Thompson

Jefferson (Georgia) High five-star LB Sammy Brown

Atlanta (Georgia) Woodward Academy four-star LB Andrew Hines III

Olney (Maryland) Our Lady Good Counsel HS four-star LB Aaron Chiles

Navarre (Florida) High four-star LB Zavier Hamilton

Marietta (Georgia) Walton High four-star LB Wendell Gregory

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) St. Joseph’s Prep School four-star CB Omillio Agard

Chesapeake (Virginia) Oscar Smith High four-star CB Assad Brown, Jr.

Nashville (Tennessee) Lipscomb Academy four-star CB Kaleb Beasley

Tampa (Florida) Carrollwood Day School four-star CB Tavoy Feagin

Lagrange (Georgia) Troup County High four-star S Noah Dixon

Buford (Georgia) High five-star ATH KJ Bolden

Lilburn (Georgia) Parkview High four-star ATH Mike Matthews

Q: Would Clemson take another WR?

I wouldn’t say it’s out of the realm of possibility, but it would be a stretch to say that Clemson is anything more than in the mix with Lakeland (Florida) High’s Tyler Williams, who is set to make his college announcement on Sept. 27. I’d expect that decision to come down to Georgia and Ole Miss, which it seemingly has been for some time now.

Also, the work that Clemson has done on some of the receivers mentioned above like Paylor, Taylor and Madison in the class of 2024, tells me that Tyler Grisham and Co. have now focused their attention on those receivers with Sept. 1 on the horizon.

Anything can happen regarding roster attrition in college football, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but I don’t consider it likely at the moment.

Q: Do we believe Kayden McDonald will become a Clemson Tiger?

I’d maintain that Clemson remains in a good position to land his commitment, but as we’ve come to find out with recruiting, these things are fluid and could certainly change between now and the announcement date of Oct. 31.

McDonald has official visits scheduled to the University of Michigan on Sept. 10 and Ohio State on Sept. 24. He has an official visit scheduled to Clemson on Nov. 26 when the Tigers play host to the University of South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. It’s entirely possible that McDonald, who visited Clemson back in July, could return to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit before he makes his scheduled decision.

Up until this point, McDonald has used only one official visit. He officially visited the University of Florida back in June and it’s rumored that he could be a visitor in Gainesville for the Gators’ season-opener against No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3.

It would be premature to determine this race to be over and we will continue to track McDonald as his recruitment winds down. In any event, we like where Clemson currently stands with him at this moment in time.

