Briningstool makes lofty claim about Clemson’s offense

The struggles Clemson’s offense had a season ago isn’t shaking Jake Briningstool’s confidence in the group’s potential this fall.

This time a year ago, Briningstool was just getting started in an offense that fell well short of the standard set in recent years. Clemson plummeted to 82nd or worse nationally in yards, points and passing offense.

But with more than half the starters back on that side of the ball, Briningstool is confident in not only his position group but the offense as a whole bouncing back in a big way this season.

“I wholeheartedly believe we’ve got the best tight end room in the country, and I think we’ve got the best offense in the country, too,” he said. “I’m ready to see what we can do.”

Clemson has four starters back on the offensive line as well as its top three running backs. Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins and Brannon Spector are back at receiver while senior Davis Allen returns to lead Briningstool’s position group. But if a turnaround is going to happen, it has to start with improvement from D.J. Uiagalelei, who enters his second full season as the starting quarterback.

Uiagalelei’s struggles with accuracy and confidence a season ago have been well-documented, but coaches and teammates have largely praised the junior signal caller’s performance in the spring and during preseason camp. Count Briningstool among those who’ve seen a difference in Uiagalelei beyond the weight loss.

“He’s been great forever, but he feels a lot more relaxed, and I think he can really sling it,” Briningstool said of Uiagalelei. “He does some stuff that’s unreal back there, so I’m excited to see him get his confidence back and see what we can do together.”

A former top-100 recruit, Briningstool caught just three passes in eight games as a true freshman last season but has worked his way up the depth chart and is primed to make a bigger impact this season. Sage Ennis, super senior Luke Price and true freshman Josh Sapp are also at the position, but the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Briningstool has a unique skill set at the position that he believes new position coach Kyle Richardson, who doubles as the passing-game coordinator, will try to take advantage of in certain situations.

“I would just say we’ve got a lot more opportunities for us,” Briningstool said of the tight ends. “I think we can really open up the passing game, create mismatches, just keep the ball moving and keep on going.”

Briningstool said he wouldn’t be surprised if there are times he and Allen are on the field at the same time this season. The offense’s 2022 debut will come Labor Day night against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“I feel like the tight ends, we’ve got a better situation now with the way we’re going to be used,” Briningstool said. “I think me and Davis both are going to make a big impact.”

Dear Old Clemson has added to the store posters signed by all 20 members of Clemson’s 2022 football class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!