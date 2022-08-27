Former Tiger breaks down Clemson, gives hot take on defending ACC champs

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain joined Greg McElroy’s Always College Football show this week.

Clemson’s over/under is set at 10.5 wins according to Caesars Sportsbook, and McElroy said on ESPN’s College Football Live this week that he’s taking the under.

McElroy reiterated that to Mac Lain, saying he thinks 10 will be the number and that “in an improved ACC, to go 11-1 is a pretty impressive ask.” McElroy then asked Mac Lain if he feels confident about the 10.5 number from Vegas for the Tigers.

“I think it is a good number, and I think obviously they’re trying to put people in a tough spot with 10 being the number,” Mac Lain said. “But I just think this defense is going to be too good, and I think if they can get average play from the quarterback position, I think they’re back. So, I’m going over. I think Clemson gets back to that.”

Mac Lain then gave a hot take on defending ACC champion Pittsburgh.

“I think we might have two undefeated teams in the ACC Championship with a Pittsburgh and a Clemson, and my goodness, how much fireworks would that be if that came to fruition,” Mac Lain said.

“Put it on paper. Eric Mac Lain’s got Pitt going undefeated,” McElroy said.

You can watch McElroy’s full show with Mac Lain breaking down the Tigers entering the 2022 season here.

.@EricMacLain stopped by today to give a breakdown of @ClemsonFB and also slipped in a HOT take on the reigning ACC Champs 🌶 👀 Full show ⤵️

🔗: https://t.co/iS4VJQYDoV#AlwaysCFB pic.twitter.com/wuVCGMtUyv — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) August 24, 2022