Graham Neff glad to see NIL done 'the Clemson way'

Dear Old Clemson held its second NIL event in Clemson Saturday.

The event, which allowed fans, local softball teams and members of the community, to have a meet-and-greet autograph session with Clemson’s softball team, was sponsored by the McWhorter family, who the softball stadium is named for.

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff spoke at the event. Not only did he tout John Rittman’s fourth-year program, but he also mentioned plans for possibly expanding McWhorter Stadium in the near future. Neff primarily touched on how NIL events like Saturdays can impact student-athletes and the community alike.

“Fourth and fifth from an attendance standpoint, it’s been incredible just in Year 3,” Neff said Saturday at a NIL event in Clemson. “So, so much excitement, certainly for the softball program, and ladies, really appreciate and excited for you to be here and just the opportunity to engage in the community.”

From NIL to the transfer portal to conference realignment and changes within the NCAA it’s been an interesting start to the new job for Neff, who was named the 14th director of athletics in Clemson University history on Dec. 23, 2021.

“How we navigate these changes and continue to be leaders for Clemson and Clemson Athletics, we’re gonna do it the Clemson way and keep Clemson, Clemson,” Neff said. “And I think our approach to NIL — and this is a great opportunity and experience. This just feels really good here (Saturday) afternoon. We’re gonna continue to do it the right way, certainly from a compliant and NCAA standpoint.

“Through all the opportunities that we have to engage in the community and have NIL opportunities for our student-athletes, not just softball (Saturday) afternoon, but all of our programs. It’s just really, really important that we’re being transparent and available and certainly active from a compliant manner.”

Neff said that Clemson and its student-athletes will have support administratively, which is why he was at the Madren Conference Center on Saturday.

“That’s why I’m here, he said, “to be available and to give credence and support to certainly this event and Dear Old Clemson and other collectives that we have within the community

He just wants him and Clemson’s athletic administration to be available because NIL is such a gray area for the student-athletes, the community and community leaders.

“We’ve worked a lot from an administrative standpoint with our coaching staff on how to do things the right way — the Clemson way,” Neff said. “I think we’re really excited to continue to expand the opportunities for our student-athletes and community…and to continue to grow the Clemson brand and our student-athletes.”