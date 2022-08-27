Watch: Clemson's 5-star QB commit throws walk-off touchdown pass

Briarwood Christian School opened up its season with a 48-0 loss to the reigning 6A state champs, Clay-Chalkville, on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Lions were in danger of dropping their second game in as many weeks in the last minute of their home opener against Hoover (Alabama) Spain Park High on Friday.

Down 21-17 with under a minute left, Clemson five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina took matters into his own hands.

Vizzina drove the Lions down the field and set his team up for a chance to win. On the last play of the game, the senior signal-caller took a three-step drop out of the shotgun and found wide-open Brady Waugh streaking in the end zone.

Touchdown.

You can watch Vizzina’s 8-yard game-winning touchdown pass below.

Walk off win at Lions Pride stadium pic.twitter.com/fwnNcnDziN — jayopsis (@jayopsis) August 27, 2022

My final tweet would not go tonight, but here’s the game-winner from Christopher Vizzina to Brady Waugh. @BCS_Lions @BriarwoodFTBLL FINAL: Briarwood 23, Spain Park 21 pic.twitter.com/YaIqutVhA6 — Erik Harris (@jeharris2) August 27, 2022

Vizzina finished the contest totaling 358 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns (two running, one passing). He went 22-of-32 passing for 260 yards while adding another 98 yards on the ground.