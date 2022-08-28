Big-time WR hoping to hear from Clemson, feels he ‘really connected’ with Grisham

Brandon Winton, Jr. hasn’t had a chance to speak with Tyler Grisham since he camped at Clemson earlier this summer, but the big-time receiver prospect out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy is hoping that the Tigers are among the schools that reach out, come next Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Coach Grisham, when I first met him, I felt like we connected real well,” Winton recently told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview. “I liked what he did at camp. He taught me different looks and stuff that I didn’t know, going into the camp. I just like the way he let us go out there and compete.”

“It would definitely mean a lot for him to reach out,” Winton said of Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “I like him and what he’s doing at Clemson. I’m definitely rooting for them to reach out to me on Sept. 1, for sure.”

Since Winton participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp, which was the only place he camped this summer. He later made his way to the University of Miami, where he immediately picked up an offer from coach Mario Cristobal and staff.

He also added an offer from FAMU — his first HBCU scholarship offer — adding to a list that includes Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Eastern Kentucky.

It’s no question that Sept. 1 — when college coaches can officially start directly contacting prospects in the class of 2024 — will be big for Winton and his recruitment. He mentions schools like West Virginia, Mississippi State and Florida, as ones that haven’t offered but have shown extensive interest.

He also continues to hear a lot from both Miami and Texas A&M.

After a small school tour, Winton has mainly been focused on getting ready for the season with his IMG teammates. He transferred from the Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.) back in January, after totaling 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in nine games as a sophomore.

“My goals, really for myself, are to make as many plays that I can,” Winton said. “Show a lot of off-the-ball plays like when I don’t have the ball in my hands, making plays for my other teammates — really downfield blocking.”

Playing a national schedule makes gameday visits more difficult, but Winton would like to try to schedule some after he gets in contact with some coaches around the country come next Thursday.

Winton, who visited Clemson for the Florida State game last year, would consider visiting Memorial Stadium again this fall.

“Most definitely,” he said. “If they reach out to me on Sept. 1, I’m definitely gonna get back up there.”

