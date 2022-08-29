4-star in-state OL commits elsewhere

A four-star, in-state offensive lineman committed elsewhere on Monday night.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) tackle Monroe Freeling announced his verbal pledge to Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over stated finalists Clemson, Florida, Miami and Alabama.

Freeling received an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2021 and had been on the Tigers’ radar early, though he wasn’t recently.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound senior is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 8 offensive tackle nationally and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson owns commitments from three offensive linemen — Permian High School (Odessa, Texas) four-star Harris Sewell, Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star Ian Reed and Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star Zechariah Owens — each of whom is ranked as a top-150 national prospect, regardless of position, by at least one of the major recruiting services.