Clemson Announces 2022 Football Gameday Experience Enhancements

CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.

Tickets Available Here

Clemson already boasts one of the best gameday atmospheres in the nation, and has made significant investments to continue to improve. The football team opens the season ranked fourth in both polls, and since the advent of the College Football Playoff prior to the start of the 2014 season, Clemson is 53-1 at home. Clemson’s .982 winning percentage at home in that time frame is the best in the country.

Clemson tabs Ticketmaster as new ticket provider

Ticketmaster is the industry leader in ticket technology and will connect directly with the Clemson Athletic Ticket Office, IPTAY, and Clemson’s data analytics team to provide a best-in-class experience for buying, transferring and re-selling Clemson tickets.

Mobile Ticket Guide • Tickets Available Here • Official Secondary Marketplace

New protection against counterfeit tickets

Ticketmaster launched SafeTix™, which uses an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds to help fight fraud. This enhancement protects against tickets being screenshotted or photocopied and sold multiple times by unscrupulous resellers. LEARN MORE

Better ticket integration and management within the official App

The ClemsonTigers App, powered by WMT, will house the platform and is available on all mobile devices. Fans can also manage accounts via any web browser. You can download the Clemson Tigers app on the App Store and Google Play.

Limited number of tickets still available Clemson has availability for all seven home games, with tickets starting at $40 each. Tickets Available Here • Official Secondary Marketplace

Clemson debuts new videoboard, sound system

Clemson’s videoboard is getting its first major upgrade since 2005, with nearly five times the surface area of the previous board, which was last updated before the 2012 season. The new video system, which includes new speakers to each side, will measure 127 feet wide by 57 feet tall, and sit 20 feet off the ground, giving fans a 365-day open view into the stadium. The new East Main Videoboard will also feature color LED fixtures on the inside and custom portal LED lights for the team entrance. Ribbon boards on the north, south, and west, along with new corner video boards in the west have been upgraded to be higher quality, easier to read, and more immersive.

New Stadium Lights

The eight main stadium light poles have been updated to an LED system, which allows for individual light fixture control, spotlighting of Howard’s Rock, and higher-quality field lighting. Additional fixtures have been added to the plazas around each light pole and the upper deck sections to provide a safer environment for navigating the stadium.

More space in the east

The concourse areas around Gates 1 and 5 were reshaped to allow more space within the gates and assist pedestrian navigation around the Hill. In addition to assisting with congestion and fan safety, it will also open space to be able to safely host TV partners or other special events. Expanded views into the stadium from Williamson Road allow for fans to have elevated viewing of the team buses arriving at the Hill or the stadium 365 days a year.

Honoring our Military

The medallion seals of all six branches of the military were placed back in the east stadium façade with upgraded lighting elements. Brig. Gen. Skardon’s flagpole was relocated with the Army medallion to the southeast corner for clear viewing with the upgraded videoboard. Additional recognitions are planned and will be released at a later date.

The Tiger returns to its rightful place

A Tiger has sat atop the video board since the 1970s, and a new Tiger will debut this season, measuring nearly 22 feet wide, with eyes that light up and a tail that wags. The Tiger will also be able to be raised and lowered out of the board as needed. The previous Tiger, which has seen hundreds of Memorial Stadium victories, will be available as an interactive element at TigerTown Tailgate. Fans will be able to take a photo with the Tiger and have the tail wag and eyes light up.

Masters Club Opens

The west side of the stadium received a facelift with the addition of IPTAY’s Masters Club, a 688-seat premium area on the concourse level. A limited number of premium air mesh seats are still available in this area. As part of this renovation, concessions and restrooms in the west were relocated and expanded to the terraces, allowing easier pedestrian flow and access. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE MASTERS CLUB.

New Restrooms in the West

There are new improved and expanded restrooms in the northwest and southwest concourse. An additional ADA/family restroom and dedicated Wellness Room for nursing mothers is also available in the northwest concourse.

Clemson becomes Sensory Certified

Clemson Athletics partnered with Kulture City to make all its venues and all the programs and events that those venues host sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits athletic events at Clemson University. [More Information]

Clemson is the first school in the country to be Sensory Certified at every venue. Memorial Stadium, Historic Riggs Field, Littlejohn Coliseum, Jervey Gym, Doug Kingsmore Stadium, and McWhorter Stadium will all carry the Certification and will have available sensory bags, noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and strobe reduction glasses to guests, at Guest Services Stands while attending Events in Clemson Athletic Venues.

Lot 5 Plaza for Tiger Walk

One of the parts of Phase II of the ongoing renovations is a new Lot 5 and Tiger Walk Experience. For 2022, Clemson has worked to update the team drop-off location, which will now allow the buses to pull off Perimeter Rd. and alleviate some traffic during Tiger Walk.

Concessions Experience Improvements

Concessions partner Aramark has invested in new points of sale to make the checkout process at stands quicker and easier. Additionally, there will be more options than ever, and fan-friendly pricing of $2 water and hot dogs is still in effect. There are also two new concessions areas as a result of the construction in the west.

Ring of Honor and Stadium Signage Update

As part of the stadium facade updates, Clemson has installed new signage honoring the all-time greats, championship years, and backlighting the traditional “Clemson Welcomes You To Death Valley” signage. RING OF HONOR

Gate Entry

As part of the new ticketing system, the scanning and tap-to-enter procedure are expected to improve. Fans should download and add mobile tickets to their respective phone wallets prior to coming to the stadium and have them out and ready to scan before approaching the gate. Mobile resolutions stations are available at gates 1, 5, 9, and 13.

Tigertown Tailgate

A refreshed Tigertown Tailgate returns to the Littlejohn lawn and Burton Gallery area with new activations, including the previous Tiger that sat atop the scoreboards, as well as the home of the Tiger Tailgate Show.

Tiger Tailgate Show Now Three Hours; Fifth Quarter Show Gets Revamp

The three-hour Ingles Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber will emanate live from the Tigertown Tailgate stage during home games beginning three hours before kick. It will be broadcast live on the Clemson Athletic Network stations, as well as the ClemsonTigers app, SiriusXM and TuneIn. The Fifth Quarter Show with William Qualkinbush and Donnell Clark will pick up shortly after the game and last one hour and thirty minutes.

Coaches Show to Appear on Clemson+

In addition to local television listings, Inside Clemson Football with Dabo Swinney will also be available on Clemson+ after airing in local markets.

Updated and Ongoing Safety Protocols

The clear bag policy is in effect, and metal detectors are present at the gates.

The Hill Seating Capacity Reduced

After an evaluation of the Hill and required safety codes, Clemson campus safety has recommended the reduction of capacity on the Hill. These seats are still free to students.

Parking Lot Opening Times:

As in previous years, for games with kickoff prior to 3:30 p.m., parking lots open at 6 a.m. For games with kickoff times of 3:30 p.m. or later, lots open at 8 a.m. Placards are required for all reserved lots, and towing begins the night before at midnight.

Gathering at the Paw to continue

Gathering at the Paw will take place in 2022. Fans are asked to enter the field via the Hill or ramps in the west and urged not to jump over the brick walls.

Perimeter Road Update

The Perimeter Road construction project will continue beyond Clemson’s seven home games but once completed, Perimeter Road will be transformed from a two-lane road to a 48-foot-wide gateway to campus with two-lanes in each direction, a 15-foot-wide landscaped median, then a 5-foot-wide buffer before a 10-foot-wide multiuse path. Curbs, gutters and road shoulders are being constructed – all to address safety requirements. Also, a sidewalk and lights along Old Stadium Road from Perimeter Road to the Madren Center have been installed – enhancing pedestrian safety for those walking between campus and the Madren Center and Walker Golf Course. Access The Vision of a new Perimeter Road to see design renderings and to learn more.

Woodland Cemetery

Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson campus is sacred ground and home to more than 1,200 souls buried in marked and unmarked graves. Clemson respectfully asks fans to recognize the solemnity of the cemetery when walking its paths.

Signs, markers and barriers have been added to help ensure that fans can freely navigate the cemetery grounds without treading or disturbing the graves. Motorized vehicles and skateboards are not permitted within the cemetery.

Clemson is committed to protecting and preserving the graves of all who are buried at Woodland and dedicated to honoring and respecting those who built this great university.

To learn more about the project and research into the historic African American burial ground, visit www.clemson.edu/cemetery.

Oconee Airport Runway closure

A temporary runway closure is expected to begin at KCEU airport beginning Sept. 12 and lasting 60-90 days. Contact Jeff Garrison at 864-882-2959 with questions.