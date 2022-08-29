Who wins the ACC this season? ESPN analysts make their picks

During ESPN’s College GameDay show this past weekend, the GameDay crew made their picks for who they think will win the ACC in 2022.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack all went with Clemson to claim the conference crown, while Desmond Howard was the lone analyst to pick Pittsburgh as the conference title winner this season.

Here’s what Corso, Herbstreit, Howard and Pollack had to say regarding their picks:

Corso: “Clemson plays Miami, and Clemson wins. Offense, can you believe it? Clemson’s offense wins it.”

Herbstreit: “I’m right there with ya, Coach — exact same matchup in Charlotte. I got Miami and I’ve got Clemson in a rematch. They play in November, so that’d be a rematch, and I’ve got Clemson. I think ole Dabo is gonna have an angry football team this year. So, I like Clemson to win the ACC.”

Howard: “I think they’re going to be angry, but I’m going with Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, his defense and Kedon Slovis now at quarterback for Pitt. So, I’ve got Pitt winning the ACC. Second year in a row for the Pitt Panthers.”

Pollack: “That defensive line is legit. I’m going with Clemson in the big bounceback, too.”