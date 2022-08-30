Another former Tiger waived by NFL team

A former Clemson safety has reportedly been waived by this NFL team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived Nolan Turner, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Turner, who had been “balling” in training camp, is likely headed to the Bucs’ practice squad if he isn’t claimed. Auman reported that Turner will be a priority for the practice squad if not claimed.

Turner, who signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April, finished his Clemson career with 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Turner played in 65 games – fourth-most in program history – with 25 starts during his six-year career at Clemson. He finished fourth on the team last season with 69 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception despite dealing with hamstring and toe injuries. Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 when he had 66 tackles and a team-high three picks.

Another former Tiger, cornerback Mario Goodrich, is being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bunch of Bucs cuts to report: K Jose Borregales, OT Dylan Cook, S Nolan Turner, DLs Mike Greene, Benning Potoa'e and Will Previlon, OLBs Elijah Ponder and Jordan Young waived. QB Ryan Griffin, DT Deadrin Senat, OLB Genard Avery released. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

So it looks like inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi is the lone undrafted rookie to make the Bucs' initial 53. Others, like safety Nolan Turner and the receivers, will be priorities for practice squad if they're not claimed. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

