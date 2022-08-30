Former Tiger has a new NFL home

A former Clemson standout has a new home in the NFL.

Former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals.

In return for Mullen, the Raiders are reportedly receiving a 2023 seventh-round draft pick that could become a sixth-round pick based on Mullen’s playing time.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen played just five games last season due to injuries. He started 31 of 37 games for the Raiders from 2019-21, recording four interceptions to go with 28 passes defended and 134 total tackles.

Mullen, of course, will join two other former Tigers in Arizona — wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

We have agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 30, 2022

It's a conditional 7th that goes to a 6th based on playing time. If not for a trade, he was being released. https://t.co/BqjJZ3tn4E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

The Cardinals are sending the Raiders a conditional pick for CB Trayvon Mullen. It's a 2023 seventh-round pick that becomes a sixth-rounder if Mullen is active for 10 games, per source. https://t.co/WIFi19iw9y — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2022

