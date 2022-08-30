Handful of true freshmen crack Clemson's initial two-deep

A handful of first-year players have appeared on Clemson’s initial two-deep, some a bit more surprising than others.

The Tigers released their first depth chart of the season Tuesday in advance of their Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. As expected, Cade Klubnik was listed as D.J. Uiagalelei’s backup while Blake Miller was listed as the starting right tackle, kicking Walker Parks inside to right guard.

Clemson’s latest five-star quarterback signee, Klubnik has been No. 2 on the depth chart since arriving on campus in January and will get some playing time regardless of how Uiagalelei performs in front of him. Meanwhile, Miller began making a real surge toward the top of the depth chart midway through preseason camp, and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter confirmed the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder had earned the starting job before the depth chart was released.

“(Miller) came in and really understands the game, which is really hard to do at offensive line,” Streeter said then. “There are so many moving parts, it’s hard to do that at a young age. A lot of times, it takes a little bit longer for those guys. And then he brings a toughness every single day. There’s no question at all that he is one of the toughest guys we’ve got. He’s really strong, too. All of those things combined, he’s doing some good stuff.”

The other true freshmen to appear on the two-deep were receiver Antonio Williams, offensive linemen Collin Sadler and linebacker Wade Woodaz. Williams was listed as Brannon Spector’s backup in the slot while Sadler is behind Marcus Tate at left guard. Woodaz, who surged up the depth chart during camp after arriving on campus this summer, is with the twos at the Sam linebacker position in Clemson’s base defense.

“He’s got great length and speed,” Goodwin recently said of Woodaz. “He runs really well. Can change directions for that size. Really smart. Really savvy. … You can utilize him in various ways.”

As for Williams, the in-state product, who starred at Dutch Fork High School during his prep career, was a late pickup for Clemson in its 2022 recruiting class and also didn’t report to campus until the summer. But receivers coach Tyler Grisham said during the spring that Williams possessed a skill set that would allow for him to compete for immediate playing time.

Williams, who was praised by head coach Dabo Swinney for his play in Clemson’s final camp scrimmage, was also listed as the second-team punt returner behind Will Taylor.

“Antonio is going to help us,” Swinney said.

Taylor was among those competing with Williams in the slot during camp. Another freshman, Cole Turner, also repped there while junior E.J. Williams has also lined up there at times, but E.J. Williams was listed as an outside receiver on the depth chart. Swinney has said he would like to redshirt Turner this season if possible.

Antonio Williams’ speed and short-area quickness have helped set him apart at the position where past Clemson receivers such as Hunter Renfrow and Amari Rodgers thrived.

“Any time you have a guy in the slot that can make guys miss, it does nothing but make you better,” Streeter said. “That’s a big part of our offense. Get the ball to them in space, and let’s see what they can do with it.”

Sadler, another in-state signee out of Greenville Senior High, beat out redshirt freshman Dietrick Pennington among others for a spot on the two-deep along the offensive line. Like Miller, Sadler was an early enrollee who went through the spring and got significant reps at guard during the spring game.

“Those two guys are great,” offensive line coach Thomas Austin said during the spring in reference to Sadler and Miller. “Not just great players, but they check every box; phenomenal people, great students, great families. That’s the prototype. If you’re looking for what you want to recruit moving forward, you want more Collin Sadlers and Blake Millers.”

